Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,233,000 after buying an additional 84,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.56.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -786.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

