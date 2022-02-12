Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,201 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,079,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,136 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $133.13 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.