Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 74,020 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,020 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

NYSE OXY opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.