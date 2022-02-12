Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.11% of Granite Construction worth $38,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GVA opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

GVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

