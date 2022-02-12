Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GWO. National Bankshares raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.36.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$40.00 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$30.57 and a 12-month high of C$41.50. The company has a market cap of C$37.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.40. The company has a current ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,235,000.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

