Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report sales of $306.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.20 million. Green Dot posted sales of $274.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Dot.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. BTIG Research cut their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of GDOT opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 671,000 shares of company stock worth $25,642,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Green Dot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Dot by 655.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after buying an additional 868,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

