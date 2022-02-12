Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 154.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables stock opened at C$1.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.16 million and a PE ratio of -51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.95 and a 12-month high of C$2.96.

