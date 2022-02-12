GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $14.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $22.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GP. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $6.50 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 5.84.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.