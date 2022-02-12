Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GRIO opened at GBX 74.18 ($1.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ground Rents Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($1.04).

In other news, insider Jane Vessey bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($13,184.58).

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

