Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Raised to “Buy” at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $4.3737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.