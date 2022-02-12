GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $566,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 165.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $198,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $22.93 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

