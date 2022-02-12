Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,204,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,655,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ross Stores by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after buying an additional 978,105 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $111.73. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

