Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Horizon by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

