Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $16.15 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,248,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,101,812,000 after acquiring an additional 165,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

