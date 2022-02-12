Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.05 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $103.73 and a 1 year high of $110.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

