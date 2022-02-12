Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $20.76 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $217.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.36 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

