Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,388 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Evolent Health worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,171. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 2.13. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

