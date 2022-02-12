Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $22.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $45,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

