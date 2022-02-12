Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 405.9% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $2,027,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Guild alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of GHLD opened at $13.31 on Friday. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $812.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guild will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.