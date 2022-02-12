GXChain Price Hits $1.64 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $122.92 million and approximately $15.92 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00003840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002501 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,981,606 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.