HaloDAO Market Cap Reaches $196,243.28 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $196,243.28 and approximately $60,374.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00044791 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.96 or 0.06870575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,861.40 or 1.00029289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00047411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00049446 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006411 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.