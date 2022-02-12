Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Harbour Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.45) to GBX 570 ($7.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.00.

HBRIY stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

