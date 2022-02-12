Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $2.19 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.55 million and approximately $515,181.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00005111 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,755.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.65 or 0.06870870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.74 or 0.00294101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.00762289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013717 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00075811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00405770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00221747 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,790,997 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

