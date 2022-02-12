Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) & CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hawthorn Bancshares and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.63% 1.30% CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and CF Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.12 $22.52 million $3.40 7.60 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.11 $29.61 million $3.20 6.68

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

