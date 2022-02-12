Head-To-Head Comparison: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) versus Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 14.47% 3.43% 1.63% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 9.19 $52.62 million $0.50 61.52 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Healthcare Trust of America and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 2 0 2.25 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus target price of $33.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $26.68, suggesting a potential upside of 38.37%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

