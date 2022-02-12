Head-To-Head Survey: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Solid Power alerts:

98.0% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solid Power and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A N/A N/A Integer 7.51% 9.69% 5.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and Integer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integer $1.07 billion 2.51 $77.26 million $2.67 30.55

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solid Power and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Integer has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.42%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Integer.

Summary

Integer beats Solid Power on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.