HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.92% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

