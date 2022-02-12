Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Down 4.8%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $164.61 and last traded at $165.94. 1,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 292,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Get Herc alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.