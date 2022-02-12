Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.43). 13,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 28,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.10 ($1.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £689.61 million and a P/E ratio of 27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Hibernia REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

