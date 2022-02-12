HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,775,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,387,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,714 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 162,950 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $86.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.