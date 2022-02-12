HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,775,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,387,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,714 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 162,950 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $86.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

