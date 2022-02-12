HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 18,947 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,510. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

