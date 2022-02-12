HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,306 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

PAVE opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

