HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $375.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.86 and a 200-day moving average of $410.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $321.39 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

