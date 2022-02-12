HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $96,706,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $55,155,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after acquiring an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 367,014 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

