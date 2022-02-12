HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 42,931 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,931 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.