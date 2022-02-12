Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 340,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,625. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

