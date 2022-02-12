Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,236 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 51,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $295.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.