Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HTCMY stock remained flat at $$53.20 during midday trading on Friday. 47 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

