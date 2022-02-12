Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HCHDF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,772. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.