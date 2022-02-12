HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,570 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after acquiring an additional 470,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 993,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

