Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) versus Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Financial Survey

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hologic and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic $5.63 billion 3.20 $1.87 billion $6.65 10.83 Hyperfine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hologic has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hologic and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic 0 3 8 0 2.73 Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hologic currently has a consensus target price of $85.22, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Hologic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hologic is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Hologic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hologic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hologic and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic 31.23% 48.46% 22.83% Hyperfine N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hologic beats Hyperfine on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery. The Diagnostics segment comprises products used to aid in the screening and diagnosis of human diseases. The GYN Surgical segment involves the NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System, the MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System, and the Fluent Fluid Management System. The Skeletal Health segment covers the Horizon DXA and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm. The company was founded by S. David Ellenbogen and Jay A. Stein in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

