Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after acquiring an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 98,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

