Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 39,669 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1,050.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,444 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $116.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.