Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 46,300 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
