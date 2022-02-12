Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 21,541 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 207.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

