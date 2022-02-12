Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 21,541 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 207.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
