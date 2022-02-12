Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 5,084 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,850 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.27.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

