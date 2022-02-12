Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 810 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares worth $5,109,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

