Horizon Investments LLC Sells 5,417 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

ZTS stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.