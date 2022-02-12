Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,065 ($14.40) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HWDN. Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 1,050 ($14.20) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.81) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.60) to GBX 940 ($12.71) in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 951.50 ($12.87).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 767.80 ($10.38) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 687 ($9.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.33). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 856.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 899.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.