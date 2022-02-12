HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Amundi acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,097,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in HP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in HP by 65.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,427 shares of company stock worth $6,956,950 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

